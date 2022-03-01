Massachusetts Lawmakers Mull Ban On Russian Products, Some Stores Pull Vodka Off Shelves

BOSTON (CBS) – The alcohol trade is grappling with requires boycotting Russian vodka. “There are so many other choices right now with vodka,” mentioned Ercole Urbaldino, who owns Route 9 Wine and Spirits. He mentioned gross sales of Russian vodka have been so low, he stopped stocking it even earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine. He helps New Hampshire pulling Russian manufacturers off the cabinets at state liquor shops.

Total Wine & More, which relies in Maryland, made the identical transfer in its Massachusetts shops. “We are no longer selling any Russian-made product,” mentioned an indication within the vodka part in Natick.

The Massachusetts Package Store Association says boycotting Russian made alcohol could possibly be symbolic, however wouldn’t have any actual influence, as a result of Massachusetts doesn’t eat a whole lot of Russian vodka.

At the State House, there are efforts to make a press release. “It shows the world that the people of Massachusetts don’t support, invest, or tolerate the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” mentioned Massachusetts State Representative Patrick Kearney, who proposed a invoice to handle the difficulty. “The bill would prevent any sale or consumption of any Russian product here in Massachusetts,” he mentioned.

Massachusetts legislative leaders say they’re checking into whether or not Massachusetts has any contracts involving Russia. Governor Charlie Baker has issues a few flat-out ban. “I share the concern about shutting down some Russian immigrant family who’s been here in Massachusetts for years and runs a business that may have some sort of Russian overtone,” he mentioned.

The Massachusetts Package Store Association shared an inventory of Russian alcohol for individuals focused on boycotting. A spokesperson mentioned Stoli is from Latvia, not Russia.

Russian Standard Vodka,

Beluga Noble Russian Vodka,

Russian Standard Platinum Vodka,

Baikal Vodka and

Baltika (Beer)

Nevskoe Imperial (Beer)

Ochakovo (Beer)

Starka (whisky)

Samogon (Russian Moonshine)

Polugar (Russian Gin)

Kuban-Vino (Wine)

Abrau-Durso (Sparkling Wine)