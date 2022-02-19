Massachusetts Received 385 Reports Of Hate Crimes In 2020, Up Slightly From 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts acquired 385 stories of hate crimes in 2020, up barely from the 376 reported in 2019, based on a report launched Friday by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Boston reported the very best variety of hate crimes — 121 — down from 170 in 2019.

Other cities and cities that reported 10 or extra hate crimes in 2020 included: Springfield (16); Cambridge (15); Lynn and Quincy (14); Chelmsford, Medford and Somerville (11); and Westwood (10).

Hate crimes are outlined as any felony act which has a bias motive as a contributing issue on account of race, faith, ethnicity, folks with disabilities, gender, or sexual orientation.

Of the hate crimes reported in 2020, probably the most frequent underlying offenses (about 33%) had been vandalism, injury and destruction of property — usually graffiti. Simple and aggravated assault incidents accounted for greater than 30% of underlying crimes.

A hate crime shouldn’t be reported as a stand-alone offense, however is a part of a separate felony violation.

In 2020, as in previous years, prejudice in opposition to race, ethnicity or nationwide origin was probably the most extensively reported bias motivation representing greater than 66% of the full, up from about 51% in 2019.

Bias in opposition to non secular teams was the second most frequent motivation accounting for practically 16% of the full — down from 24% in 2019. Sexual orientation bias was third with greater than 14%, down from practically 22% in 2019.

As in previous years, males had been each probably the most frequent victims of hate crimes (greater than 52%) and the more than likely offenders (about 78%). Women had been victims in additional than 47% of incidents the place the intercourse of the sufferer was recognized and practically 22% of offenders.

White folks had been probably the most frequent racial class as victims at about 72% (up from practically 54% in 2019) and as offenders, accounting for greater than 77% of identified offenders.

Black males and lady made up about 24% of victims, down from 38% in 2019. Black folks accounted for about 22% of offenders.

While solely 24% of victims had been listed as Black, greater than 40% of the hate crimes had been reported as anti-Black.

In most of the anti-Black incidents, the race of the sufferer was not entered, in others, the race was listed as white. This could also be as a result of giant variety of incidents stemming from the theft or destruction of Black Lives Matter indicators and flags, the report mentioned.

The quantity and forms of hate crimes have remained pretty constant in Massachusetts.

Between 2000 and 2002, roughly 500 had been reported every year. From 2003 by way of 2018, the quantity declined to a median of about 360 incidents per yr and has remained constant.

To compile the report, the state acquired data from 95 legislation enforcement companies, together with 85 municipal police departments, 9 campus police companies, and the Massachusetts General Hospital Police Department.

The majority, 271 companies, submitted “zero reports” — indicating that that they had no bias-motivated incidents to report.

All Massachusetts hate crime knowledge was submitted to the FBI.

Gov. Charlie Baker additionally introduced Friday that he signed a proclamation endorsing an up to date definition of antisemitism first adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

“There is no place for hate or discrimination in Massachusetts, and our administration is proud to work with community and faith leaders, law enforcement and others to combat hate crimes and ensure the Commonwealth remains a welcoming community to everyone,” Baker mentioned in a written assertion.

The American Jewish Committee hailed the adoption of the definition, calling it “an invaluable tool to educate about antisemitism.”

Baker final yr signed into legislation a invoice making a state hate crimes activity drive charged with advising state leaders on points referring to hate crime.

