Massachusetts Reports 1,109 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Back Over 2%

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,109 new confirmed COVID instances on Friday. The seven-day weighted common of constructive checks in Massachusetts has now elevated to 2.08%, marking the primary time the positivity charge has been over 2% throughout the month of March.

Still, there are 222 folks presently within the hospital with COVID and 32 sufferers presently in intensive care, that are each down from Thursday.

There was 9 further COVID-related deaths reported on Friday.

Health officers stated the whole variety of confirmed instances within the state is now 1,558,358. The whole variety of confirmed deaths within the state is now 18,969.

There had been 60,516 whole new checks reported.