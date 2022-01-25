Massachusetts Reports 24,512 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days, 78 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 24,512 new confirmed COVID instances on Monday, after no stories over the weekend. There had been additionally 78 further deaths reported from Friday.

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted common of optimistic checks in Massachusetts dropped to 11.72%.

Health officers stated the full variety of confirmed instances within the state is now 1,442,661. The complete variety of confirmed deaths within the state is now 20,962.

There had been 243,709 complete new checks reported.

There are 2,984 folks at the moment within the hospital with COVID.

There are additionally 433 sufferers at the moment in intensive care.