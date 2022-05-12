Massachusetts reports 3,996 new COVID cases, 7 additional deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,996 new confirmed COVID circumstances on Wednesday. There have been seven extra deaths reported.

The seven-day weighted common of optimistic checks in Massachusetts has now elevated to 7.89%.

Currently, there are 743 individuals within the hospital with COVID. There are additionally 57 sufferers at present in intensive care.

Health officers stated the entire variety of confirmed circumstances within the state is now 1,653,674. The whole variety of confirmed deaths within the state is now 19,227.

There have been 55,078 whole new checks reported.