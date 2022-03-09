Massachusetts Reports 61 Additional COVID Deaths Over 3 Days, 607 New Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 607 new confirmed COVID circumstances on Tuesday. There have been additionally 61 extra deaths reported from Saturday via Monday.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted common of optimistic assessments in Massachusetts is 1.62%.

Health officers mentioned the full variety of confirmed circumstances within the state is now 1,545,910. The whole variety of confirmed deaths within the state is now 22,916.

There have been 33,717 whole new assessments reported.

There are 291 folks at present within the hospital with COVID. There are additionally 46 sufferers at present in intensive care.