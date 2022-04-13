Massachusetts State Police Chase Of Possibly Armed Man In Westport Ends In Stonington, Connecticut Crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – A prolonged police chase got here to an finish with a crash close to the Rhode Island-Connecticut border after a person believed to be armed fled throughout a pursuit that began in Massachusetts.

It began round 11:30 a.m. on Route 195 in Westport the place the suspect allegedly fired photographs at responding Massachusetts State Police troopers and fled. The suspect, believed to be a white man, was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The ensuing police pursuit continued over the state line into Rhode Island and finally Connecticut.

Around 1 p.m., the person crashed on Route 78 at Frontage Road simply over the Connecticut border in Stonington.

The man was believed to be a suspect in an arson fireplace in Dartmouth earlier Wednesday.

Troopers have been maintaining their distance behind the truck through the chase, and added a SWAT automobile to the pursuit as nicely.

Dozens of Rhode Island State Police troopers are within the space of the crash whereas SWAT group members wait to method the truck.

Massachusetts State Police in Westport have been combing the aspect of Route 195 for proof. Troopers have been utilizing metallic detectors, probably trying to find shell casings.

No additional info is presently obtainable.