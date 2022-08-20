Massapequa Coast blown out by Honolulu in Little League World Series opener

The Massapequa Coast Little League workforce was proven no mercy — at the least till the tip — by its opponent in its Little League World Series opener Friday evening in South Williamsport, Pa.

Honolulu Little League began the sport with a literal bang and tossed a mixed no-hitter in a 12-0 trouncing of the Long Island membership.

Honolulu’s Keko Payanal rounds first after hitting a two-run house run off Massapequa’s , Danny Fregara (5) throughout the fourth inning Friday evening. AP

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster, proper, rounds first after hitting a solo house run off Massapequa’s Danny Fregara (5) throughout the third inning Friday evening. AP

The recreation ended by mercy rule after the fifth inning, as Honolulu scored in every body.

Honolulu’s leadoff hitter, shortstop Kekoa Payanal, knocked pitcher Joey Lionetti’s third pitch of the sport over the left-field wall for a house run, giving his squad a fast 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, first baseman Tau Purcell drove house Cohen Sakamoto with an RBI single to provide Hawaii a 2-0 benefit.

Initially, Massapequa staved off a possible offensive onslaught with first rate outfield protection.

Heading into the third inning, they changed their ace, Lionetti, on the mound with Danny Fregara, within the first of three pitching modifications.

Honolulu’s star pitcher Jaron Lancaster had seven strikeouts in simply three innings earlier than he gave strategy to Sakamoto, who completed the sport.

Lancaster led off the third inning with a house run over the center-field wall making it 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Honolulu scored three runs. Payanal linked for his second house run, a two-run shot. Lancaster tripled to deep heart, then scored on a wild pitch to make the rating 6-0.

In the highest of the fifth, Lancaster added an RBI on a sacrifice fly because the Honolulu juggernaut added six extra runs, with, formally saying aloha — for the evening anyway.

Massapequa will play its subsequent recreation within the double-elimination event on Sunday (2 p.m., ABC) towards the winner of a Saturday evening recreation between the groups from Hollidaysburg, Pa., and Middleboro, Mass.

Honolulu will get to relaxation till Monday evening, when it faces the workforce from Pearland, Texas.