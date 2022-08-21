Americas

Massapequa Coast hopes to keep Little League World Series dreams alive in Game 2

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Long Island’s Massapequa Coast will get one other shot at conserving their Little League World Series desires alive Sunday.

They take the sector in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m. for his or her sport towards the Mid-Atlantic area staff from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Massapequa Coast misplaced its opening sport Friday night time. They had been crushed 12-0 by the Honolulu Little League.

This is the primary Long Island staff to make it to the Little League World Series in over 40 years.

