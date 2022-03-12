Massive 19-mile-wide crater in Greenland actually much older than we thought, study says

The large 19-mile-wide Hiawatha crater beneath the northwestern ice sheet in Greenland is thousands and thousands of years older than beforehand thought, based on new analysis printed Wednesday within the peer-reviewed scientific journal Science Advances.

The crater, which is large enough to swallow Washington, D.C., was first found in 2015 and presumed to have shaped 13,000 years in the past. The new analysis, nevertheless, suggests the crater was created 58 million years in the past when a meteorite hit Earth.

The influence had the pressure of 1 million atomic bombs and slammed right into a Greenland that was coated by temperate rainforest and never the ice and snow that blanket the world’s largest island at this time.

The analysis was carried out by the Statens Naturhistorisk Museum and Globe Institute on the University of Copenhagen and the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm.

An evaluation of sand grains and stones from the Hiawatha crater helped scientists decide the precise age of the crater. The samples have been analyzed by heating the sand grains with a laser till they launch the gasoline argon, which was usedto reveal the crater’s age.

Photo from fieldwork on the fringe of the Greenland Ice Sheet in 2019.

“I used a laser to release argon gas that had accumulated in the sand grain by radioactive decay from a rare isotope of potassium known as potassium-40,” mentioned Michael Storey, one of many lead scientists on the examine. “The argon gas was then measured on a very sensitive instrument known as a mass spectrometer, which allowed me to determine the age of the grain. It’s a bit like carbon dating, but with this technique we can work out the age of even the oldest rocks on Earth.”

Another courting methodology, often known as uranium lead, was used to assist verify the crater’s age. Gavin Kenny, the opposite main scientist on the examine, mentioned he analyzed stones from the crater for the mineral zirconium and used it to find out the age.

Uranium turns into lead over time, and Kenny mentioned that by understanding that course of, scientists can decide when zircon crystals within the stones shaped by wanting on the ratio of the uranium and lead in these crystals.

Kenny mentioned a energy of the brand new analysis was how scientists used the 2 courting strategies to substantiate the age of the crater. “That really makes us confident in what we’ve dated.”

Maps displaying the situation of the Hiawatha influence crater in northwest Greenland (left) and the form of Earth’s floor beneath the ice, with the crater clearly seen (proper).

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: Meteor crater in Greenland formed 58 million years ago