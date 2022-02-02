Massive blow for Proteas as Covid-19 rules Keegan Petersen out of NZ tour | Sport

Proteas batsman Keegan Petersen has been dominated out of the tour to New Zealand after testing optimistic for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa stated in a press release that Peterson was doing “well” and is “asymptomatic”.

“Cricket South Africa’s medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being,” the assertion learn.

Western Province batsman Zubayr Hamza has been referred to as up as a substitute for Petersen.

Meanwhile in workforce administration information, South Africa ‘A’ coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and Rocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin, will be part of the Proteas, changing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who’re happening depart.

The Proteas will depart South Africa for New Zealand on Wednesday.

Proteas Test squad v New Zealand: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Western Province)

Team administration: Mark Boucher (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (supervisor), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (batting marketing consultant), Malibongwe Maketa (coach), Brent Martin (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (power & conditioning coach), Dr Shuaib Manjra (workforce physician), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media Manager), Kyle Botha (masseur), Zunaid Wadee (safety)