Massive Fire At Sariska Tiger Reserve In Rajasthan: 5 Facts
New Delhi:
An enormous hearth is raging within the forest space of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar, stated officers, including that it has been on for over 24 hours now. The two IAF helicopters have additionally been pressed in service to convey the blaze beneath management.
Here are the highest 5 info concerning the hearth:
-
The reason for the blaze, which erupted on Monday night, is but to be identified, officers stated.
-
Tiger motion within the space has been affected by the fireplace, the forest official stated.
-
Around 150-200 folks, together with the forest workers, are engaged in controlling the fireplace, based on officers. Two helicopters from Army have additionally been known as in to douse the fireplace.
-
“Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety,” the official stated.
-
Sariska Tiger Reserve is effectively nestled within the Aravali Hills protecting 800 sq km space divided into the grasslands, dry deciduous forests, sheer cliffs and rocky panorama.