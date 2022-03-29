Massive Fire At Sariska Tiger Reserve In Rajasthan: 5 Facts

Around 150-200 folks, together with the forest workers, are engaged in controlling the fireplace

New Delhi:

An enormous hearth is raging within the forest space of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar, stated officers, including that it has been on for over 24 hours now. The two IAF helicopters have additionally been pressed in service to convey the blaze beneath management.

Here are the highest 5 info concerning the hearth: