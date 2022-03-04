Massive Fire Destroys Specialised Hospital In Srinagar, Patients Rescued

The hospital has 250 beds and all wards have been stuffed with sufferers and attendants when fireplace began

Srinagar:

A large fireplace utterly destroyed Kashmir’s largest orthopaedic hospital on Friday night.

Scores of sufferers and their attendants have been evacuated amid the raging fireplace which engulfed the Government Bone and Joint Hospital at Barzulla in Srinagar.

Heavy blasts have been heard resulting from explosion of gasoline cylinders and medical tools within the specialised hospital.

The hospital has 250 beds and all wards have been stuffed with sufferers and attendants when fireplace began within the three-story constructing.

The trigger of fireside was not recognized instantly, officers stated.

The fireplace was first observed on the Emergency Theatre and it shortly speared throughout all wards, together with trauma and emergency.

“There is no loss of life. All patients have been evacuated safely,” stated Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

He stated the fireplace has been introduced below management.