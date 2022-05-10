Massive fire rips through multiple buildings in Salem

SALEM (CBS) – Firefighters are battling an enormous fireplace on Hancock Street in Salem.

Video from SkyEye exhibits no less than two multi-family houses closely broken by fireplace.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll referred to as it a “major fire” and urged individuals to keep away from the scene.

The Salvation Army despatched a group to assist the individuals who lived within the buildings and the primary responders with meals, water and every other help.