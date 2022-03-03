Massive magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Alaska

A large 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Alaska this afternoon after the state skilled the biggest quake on the earth in 2021.

The quake was recorded round 1:30 pm native time. No studies of the earthquake being felt have emerged.

The quake reportedly occurred 33 miles southwest of Shemya Island, and 52 miles southeast of Attu Station, in response to the Alaska Earthquake Center (AEC).

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a press release saying there isn’t any tsunami hazard on account of this earthquake.

There have been no studies of accidents or injury.

In 2021, Alaska recorded an 8.2 magnitude quake, which was the largest in the US in 50 years, in response to the 2021 Seismicity Year in Review report from the AEC.

That quake occurred on July 28 at 10:15 p.m. native time. It originated offshore of the Alaska Peninsula.

A tsunami warning was issued after that earthquake.

Alaska Earthquake Center Seismologist Lea Gardine labored on the 2021 seismicity report and mentioned there weren’t as many aftershocks from that quake as specialists have been anticipating.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Alaska after the state skilled the world’s largest quake in 2021. USGS

However, aftershocks are nonetheless being felt from the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred close to Anchorage in 2018.

“It’s still producing earthquakes that people are feeling, including magnitude 5s, which could be the new normal for this region,” Gardine advised Alaska’s News Source.

Gardine says aftershocks from the 2018 quake may proceed into 2023 and even 2024.

In 2022, there have already been greater than 5,800 earthquakes reported in Alaska, in response to the AEC.

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission.