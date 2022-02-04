Massive shake-up to Qantas Frequent Flyer program

Qantas Frequent Flyer members will get a hell of much more bang for his or her buck, with this system slashing the quantity of factors required for accommodations and holidays.

Qantas Frequent Flyer members will get extra bang for his or her buck in a brand new factors overhaul.

Members will now want 30 to 45 per cent fewer factors for stays in any respect Qantas Hotels and Qantas Holidays bookings, with the airline saying the change means members get extra worth for his or her keep.

The “permanent” shake-up means members will get extra mileage per level after they e book accommodations and holidays by means of the airline, with 45 per cent fewer factors required when combining Qantas or Jetstar flights in a single reserving throughout all of the airline’s vacation packages.

In addition, 30 per cent fewer factors shall be required throughout greater than 400,000 accommodations.

“We’re increasing the power of a point when booking hotels and holidays because we want to reinvest in a program that has performed extremely well during Covid,” Qantas Loyalty CEO, Olivia Wirth mentioned.

“Members have remained highly engaged despite the low levels of flying over the past two years, shown by the fact they’ve kept earning points on the ground and then redeemed them in record numbers.

“We saw more than seven billion points used to redeem flights in just four weeks following borders reopening and we want to keep that momentum going by making points go further for hotels and holidays, which in turn encourages members to keep earning with our partners and with the airline.

“This latest change will help our growth into the hotel and holiday booking market, especially online, which is expected to rebound in the coming months.”

Some of the revised factors means now you can keep on the The Calile Hotel in Brisbane

for one night time with simply 78,136 Points relatively than a earlier 111,623 factors. An evening in Port Douglas’ Sheraton Mirage will now set you again simply 48,533 Points relatively than 69,178.

Internationally, two adults spending two nights on the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii will now be 149,787 factors relatively than the earlier 213,982 factors.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Ms Wirth mentioned that whereas flights will at all times be “the hero redemption” within the Frequent Flyer program, accommodations and holidays have change into a detailed second.

“The feedback we had from our members was hotels and holidays were a close second,” she mentioned.

“It was something that really interested them … so we ran a few trials, to see if we improved the value around hotels and holidays, would this encourage more people to use their points in this way, and it was overwhelmingly successful.”