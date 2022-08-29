Mastercard names main priorities under digital transformation agreement with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Mastercard will
proceed implementing the initiatives addressed within the Digital
Country Partnership Agreement signed with the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA), Avshar Gurdal, Mastercard General Director for
Azerbaijan and Turkiye, instructed Trend.
“Ultimately, we intend to contribute to securing the main
place for Azerbaijan within the area’s cashless economic system,” he
mentioned.
According to normal director, Mastercard sees its major
mission in Azerbaijan in growing the share of cashless funds
in favor of consumers, associate banks, and all stakeholders within the
nation.
Mastercard may also deal with “Tap on Phone” expertise, which
immediately transforms the cell phones or tablets of the retailers
into a degree of sale terminal (POS terminal) for receiving funds
from contactless playing cards of consumers, Gurdal famous.
“Active promotion of our cost platform will proceed by
enabling safe and close to real-time transfers to and from billions
of playing cards, banks, and digital accounts globally,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mastercard and the CBA have signed a five-year
Digital Country Partnership Agreement within the discipline of digital
transformation, which is geared toward maximizing non-cash funds in
the nation.
