Mastercard names main priorities under digital transformation agreement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Mastercard will

proceed implementing the initiatives addressed within the Digital

Country Partnership Agreement signed with the Central Bank of

Azerbaijan (CBA), Avshar Gurdal, Mastercard General Director for

Azerbaijan and Turkiye, instructed Trend.

“Ultimately, we intend to contribute to securing the main

place for Azerbaijan within the area’s cashless economic system,” he

mentioned.

According to normal director, Mastercard sees its major

mission in Azerbaijan in growing the share of cashless funds

in favor of consumers, associate banks, and all stakeholders within the

nation.

Mastercard may also deal with “Tap on Phone” expertise, which

immediately transforms the cell phones or tablets of the retailers

into a degree of sale terminal (POS terminal) for receiving funds

from contactless playing cards of consumers, Gurdal famous.

“Active promotion of our cost platform will proceed by

enabling safe and close to real-time transfers to and from billions

of playing cards, banks, and digital accounts globally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mastercard and the CBA have signed a five-year

Digital Country Partnership Agreement within the discipline of digital

transformation, which is geared toward maximizing non-cash funds in

the nation.

—

