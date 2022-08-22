Mastercard plans to introduce new way of payment in public transport in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Mastercard is

engaged on introducing financial institution card cost choice within the public

transportation of Azerbaijan’s Baku, Avshar Gurdal, Mastercard

General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye, informed Trend.

“For over 10 years, Mastercard has been creating city

options and reshaping public transportation expertise. We are

uninterruptedly working with the associate banks in Azerbaijan to

allow using financial institution playing cards for the cost of public

transportation fares in Baku,” he stated.

He stated Mastercard intends to contribute to securing the main

place for Azerbaijan within the area’s cashless economic system.

“As Mastercard, our major mission in Azerbaijan is to extend

the share of cashless funds in favor of consumers, associate

banks, and all stakeholders within the nation. We will proceed

implementing the initiatives addressed within the Digital Country

Partnership Agreement signed with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan,”

Gurdal added.

—

