Masters predictions: Can Tiger Woods win it?

Post consultants Mark Cannizzaro and Ian O’Connor make their Masters predictions:

Mark Cannizzaro

Jon Rahm: He simply misplaced his No. 1 rating to Scottie Scheffler and can regain it when he wins his first Masters this week. Rahm’s final 4 tries at Augusta: T-5, T-7, T-9 and 4th.

Cameron Smith: The 28-year-old Aussie is fresh off his Players Championship win, completed runner-up to Dustin Johnson on the ’20 Masters and in a tie for tenth final 12 months. He’s additionally fearless, which ought to play nicely at Augusta.

Brooks Koepka: He’s been quiet and underneath the radar, which is what he likes and what makes him harmful. He has a T-2 and a T-7 in 2019 and ’20 Masters, respectively.

Scottie Scheffler: The newly minted No. 1 is suited very nicely for the course and he’s received three of his previous 5 begins, courting again to February.

Cameron Young: The delight of Sleepy Hollow Country Club has had a terrific rookie 12 months on the PGA Tour and hits it lengthy, which is an efficient match for Augusta. He, too, appears very unaffected by stress. He seems to be and acts like he belongs.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm AP; EPA (2)

Ian O’Connor

Scottie Scheffler: He’s the world’s top-ranked participant for a purpose. Scheffler is red-hot, profitable thrice on tour within the final couple of months, and his fearless method on the Ryder Cup tells me he might be fearless at Augusta National if he has an opportunity to win Sunday.

Rory McIlroy: It’s excessive time for probably the most considerate athletes on the planet to finally win the final leg of the grand slam. McIlroy has gone eight years with out a main victory, however he’s had his possibilities on the Masters, and right here’s hoping that yet one more knock on the door will get him via.

Jon Rahm: Perhaps the world’s second-most considerate golfer, proper behind McIlroy, Rahm has the talent set to win a bunch of majors earlier than he’s carried out. The defending U.S. Open champ talked Tuesday concerning the reduction of by no means once more having to listen to he’s the most effective participant alive with out a main, so he needs to be snug down the stretch at Augusta.

Tiger Woods: Yes, Tiger Woods. If he says he can pull this off, then he absolutely can pull this off. Imagine the response if Tiger matches Jack Nicklaus this Sunday along with his sixth inexperienced jacket. It would high his 2019 triumph as one of many nice sports activities tales of all time.

Justin Thomas: Tiger’s greatest bud is due. He’s been caught on one main for greater than 4 years, method too lengthy. Thomas has the sport to win 5 or 6 earlier than he’s carried out.