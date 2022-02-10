Sports
Match fixing attempt being investigated at Lanka Premier League | Cricket News – Times of India
COLOMBO: The sports activities ministry’s corruption prevention unit has initiated an investigation into an alleged try to repair matches on the just lately concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Jagath Fonseka, the top of the unit, mentioned a number one nationwide batter has lodged a criticism with them after he was approached for corruption.
“He told us that he had been approached by a rich gem businessman’s son and a friend of the same man to do so. We have concluded our and forwarded the papers for the Attorney General,” Fonseka advised reporters.
The Prevention of Offenses Relating to the Sports Act, made a legislation in 2019, supplied for the prevention of match fixing, corruption, unlawful manipulation and unlawful betting in sports activities and for the appointment of a Special Investigations Unit for investigation of offenses.
The second version of the Twenty20 league passed off in December and the event was competed by 5 groups. Many international gamers competed.
