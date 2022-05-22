Match-winning Magpie Henry was almost dropped for Freo clash

“It’s a great lesson for resilience … I spoke to him during week about, just, (how) you’ve got to stay more present and make the most of the opportunities you have. “Today he just looked like a player with more composure. Credit to the kid, though, he went back and worked on his craft all week, I was looking out of my window and everyone else has gone home and he’s doing goalkicking.” Griffin Logue of the Dockers will get tackled by Oliver Henry of the Magpies. Credit:Getty Images The Dockers have now misplaced back-to-back video games to bottom-10 sides, and after beginning the 12 months 7-1, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir accused his gamers of “getting way ahead of themselves”. “It probably gives us a reality check, to be honest, because we were riding high and everyone was getting way ahead of themselves, and if you get way ahead yourself in footy – you don’t even need to get way ahead of yourself, if you get marginally ahead of yourself in footy, it gives you a reality check and we’ve got that,” Longmuir mentioned.

“So when you’re sitting close to the top, teams come and bring their best and (if) you’re off in any part, you get what you deserve.” Despite additionally shedding to the Suns by 36 factors in very related circumstances final week, Longmuir doesn’t suppose his sport plan has to vary an excessive amount of. But he conceded enjoying within the moist could possibly be a psychological downside for his gamers. Loading “Until we trust ourselves in those conditions and probably get used to them, I’m not going to be able to answer that question,” he mentioned. “I think it is a mental thing. I think some of our players read too much into the conditions and it affects their games too much.”

McRae mentioned his facet welcomed the rain as they laid a whopping 85 tackles to 61 in what was an excellent efficiency of strain footy. “The great thing is our style stacks up in the wet,” McRae mentioned. “We were smiling, to be honest, when it started raining – here we go, we like to play in the wet and we got an opportunity to display that.” But Longmuir discovered McRae’s optimism for the circumstances odd, particularly because the Dockers began the sport stronger when the bottom was extra waterlogged. “When it was at its wettest we were on top in the game,” Longmuir mentioned.

“You saw the first quarter, it was about that much water over the ground and I thought we owned that part of the game. “It’s an interesting comment.” After a copping a shellacking in contested soccer from the Bulldogs final week, McRae mentioned he was “really proud” of Collingwood’s response. “I thought last week wasn’t a pattern of behaviour for us, I thought it was an event – a lack of effort in parts of the game,” McRae mentioned. “So we showed them what they were like for seven or eight rounds of being a really good pressure team, a good territory team and these sort of things that we revisited.