Mater Dei football players allegedly sexually assaulted teammate, police record says

A handful of quick sentences written by a police dispatcher laid out the allegation in stark element.

In a locker room at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, a number of soccer gamers compelled a teammate to the ground and uncovered their genitals. Then they held him down, as one participant “began humping” him from behind, by means of his pants.

The incident occurred in late August, in line with a Santa Ana Police Department doc, two weeks after the coed began college at Mater Dei, dwelling to one of many nation’s most celebrated highschool soccer applications. He wasn’t bodily damage, however the episode left him affected by nervousness, police stated within the doc. He left Mater Dei shortly afterward.

The doc, which The Times obtained by means of a public data request, is a single-page, eight-sentence description of the alleged assault that the Police Department entered into its laptop system Sept. 16. The doc doesn’t deal with whether or not the Aug. 31 declare of sexual assault was investigated, or whether or not college students, college officers or relations contacted police.

The doc stated the incident was reported to the coed’s coach, who knowledgeable “school officials,” however didn’t specify when. The police acquired secondhand details about the incident from social companies, the doc stated.

The allegation of sexual assault, which has not been beforehand reported, raises questions on Mater Dei’s acknowledged dedication to scholar security and transparency in its storied athletics program. It additionally highlights issues concerning the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange’s requirements of conduct and sportsmanship for its athletes, lots of whom are carefully watched by school scouts.

“It is, and has long been, the Diocese of Orange policy not to comment on matters involving minors, including incidents regarding current and former students,” Bradley Zint, a diocese spokesperson, stated Monday.

A Mater Dei soccer helmet rests on the turf earlier than a sport in December 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

What goes on in Mater Dei’s locker rooms has change into a flashpoint in Orange County because the household of a former soccer participant sued the varsity and the diocese in November, alleging a culture of hazing and secrecy and a win-at-any-cost angle.

The household alleged of their lawsuit that their son, who was new to the soccer group, was forced to fight a a lot bigger participant in a locker-room hazing ritual in February 2021. The college tried to cowl up the coed’s accidents, which included a concussion and a damaged nostril, by not calling paramedics and never contacting his household for 90 minutes, the lawsuit stated.

“Everything from … when he walked out of the locker room to the silence after was handled wrong, in my opinion,” Amanda Waters, the previous athletic director of Mater Dei, stated in a sworn deposition filed in Orange County Superior Court in April.

The Times doesn’t sometimes establish individuals who have reported being victims of sexual assault. A consultant for the coed’s household declined to remark.

At the top of the autumn semester, Mater Dei employed a Sacramento regulation agency, Van Dermyden Makus, to conduct an investigation of safety practices within the college’s athletic applications. The evaluate was ordered by Father Walter E. Jenkins, then the president of the varsity, who left Mater Dei over winter break after six months on the job.

The college has stated the change in management won’t have an effect on the investigation. New college President Michael Brennan instructed The Times in February: “We’re not going to hide anything. We’re going to be completely transparent.”

The evaluation is “ongoing,” Zint stated. It just isn’t clear when it is going to be accomplished.

The household of the boy injured within the locker room in February 2021 stated his accidents stemmed from a ritual known as “Bodies,” through which two gamers punch one another between the shoulders and the waist till one provides up. The bigger of the 2 teenagers punched the opposite boy 3 times within the head, two movies reviewed by The Times confirmed.

The diocese’s lawyer, Maria Roberts, stated in a court docket submitting this month that as a result of the coed was already a member of the soccer group when the incident occurred, it didn’t qualify as hazing.

“By definition, hazing only applies to a method of initiation or pre-initiation when a student is seeking membership in an organization,” she wrote.

His mother and father instructed The Times that gamers who didn’t take part within the initiation ceremony had been ostracized and typically had their lockers soaked in urine.

Bruce Rollinson, head coach of Mater Dei’s soccer group, instructed the boy’s father that he “would be a millionaire if he got paid $100 every time he heard about Bodies or other physical rituals” among the many college students, the lawsuit stated. Rollinson later instructed the police he had no data of the sport, the lawsuit stated.

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson with the soccer group throughout the 2021 CIF State Championship sport in opposition to San Mateo Serra in December. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Waters, the previous athletic director, stated in a sworn deposition that the morning after the altercation, Rollinson instructed her: “If I had a dollar for every time these kids played bodies, I’d be a millionaire.”

Minutes later, Mater Dei Vice Principal Geri Campeau — who has since left the varsity — went to Waters’ workplace, shut her door and started yelling “about how I need to stop asking questions,” Waters stated within the deposition. She stated she was instructed to not query Rollinson concerning the incident once more. That struck her as odd, she stated, as a result of it instructed that she “couldn’t care if a kid was OK.”

Waters left Mater Dei six weeks later. The aftermath of the locker-room struggle was a consider her departure, she stated, as a result of “how it was handled was completely against everything that we had spoke about prior to me being hired.”

Waters stated within the deposition that she had talked to Rollinson no less than 10 instances about monitoring the soccer group’s locker room to make sure that college students complied with COVID-19 protocols. Rollinson was one coach “that wouldn’t do it,” she stated.

His response, she stated, was all the time the identical: “I don’t have time to do that s—.”

Waters stated she was involved that soccer gamers had been within the locker room unsupervised between the time they lifted weights and after they began soccer observe.

She stated within the sworn deposition that she was shocked adults had not intervened within the Feb. 4 altercation as a result of the varsity had taken steps to make sure the locker room wasn’t left unsupervised. Mater Dei had employed safety guards for the soccer locker room, she stated, and an affiliate athletic director usually stood outdoors the door.

Early in her nine-month tenure at Mater Dei, the soccer locker room noticed some “destruction,” together with a sink ripped out of the wall, and a damaged bathroom and mirror, Waters stated.

Mater Dei soccer gamers huddle throughout warmup workout routines earlier than a sport with San Mateo Serra in December. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Teenagers unsupervised is a recipe for disaster,” she stated.

A string of troubling revelations concerning the conduct of Mater Dei athletes emerged after the Bodies swimsuit was filed, together with a lawsuit first reported by the Orange County Register alleging that two soccer gamers broke a basketball player’s jaw on the behest of one other scholar.

Older movies of Mater Dei soccer gamers within the locker room additionally started to flow into.

One 40-second video, initially posted to Snapchat, confirmed a throng of gamers standing in a circle within the locker room. They whooped and laughed as a shirtless participant pulled down his shorts to moon them, then simulated a lap dance and an oral intercourse act on a clothed participant sitting in a chair. The caption on the video learn: “Miss Summer Ball.”

Another video contained a compilation of greater than a dozen cellphone movies, set to a remix of Nicki Minaj’s “Boss Ass Bitch.” The movies included footage of a participant throwing a T-shirt over his teammate’s head and tackling him, and two clips of gamers sitting on the bathroom, together with one taken with a telephone that had been shoved beneath a toilet stall door.

Jenkins instructed the Register simply earlier than his departure that each movies would be included within the regulation agency’s investigation of the athletics program.

Daniel Cha, a lawyer for the household whose son was injured within the locker-room altercation, wrote in a court docket submitting this month that Mater Dei “seems to forget they operate a private school filled with children entrusted to their care, which comes with it significant obligations to protect those students.”