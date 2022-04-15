Matic tells Man Utd he will leave
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will depart the Premier League membership on the finish of the season, bringing an finish to his five-year spell at Old Trafford.
Serbian worldwide Matic, who’s below contract at United till 2023, has made 26 appearances throughout all competitions for the membership this season.
“I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday.
“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.
“I’ll now give every little thing till the top of the season to assist my crew mates end as strongly as potential.”
Matic joined United from Chelsea in 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford, having previously been an influential player for the Portuguese manager during the London club’s title-winning 2014-15 campaign.
United are seventh within the Premier League with 51 factors from 31 video games. They host backside aspect Norwich City on Saturday.