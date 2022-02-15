Maties edge Tuks in Varsity Cup opener as UCT break NWU hearts | Sport

The primary occasion of the opening spherical of Varsity Cup, a repeat of final 12 months’s semi-final, motion noticed Maties emerge 19-9 winners over Tuks in Pretoria on Monday evening.

The scores have been locked at 6-6 at half-time as Maties didn’t make their possession rely, with Tuks flyhalf Jandre Burger and his reverse quantity Adriaan van der Bank slotting two penalties every.

WRAP – Varsity Cup: Round 1

It was extra of the identical within the early levels of the second half as two extra penalties made it 9-9, as Maties once more have been wasteful with their scoring alternatives.

Maties prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger was then proven a yellow card, leaving the guests with a numerical benefit for 10 minutes that they survived.

The killer blow got here within the 72nd minute when Maties turned down a straightforward three factors, opting as a substitute to arrange an attacking lineout.

The rolling maul adopted, and the Maties large males received the job completed as substitute hooker Sean Swart dotted down.

Jurie Mathee transformed from broad proper, and Maties had a 16-9 lead going into the previous few minutes.

Tuks, although, misplaced a participant of their very own to a yellow card, and whereas they did have their alternatives after that, they may not convert.

A penalty from Mathee after the hooter noticed Maties stretch the result in 19-9, taking the bonus level away from Tuks within the course of.

There was a thriller in Monday’s earlier match, the place a late strive from Duran Koevort gave UCT Ikeys a 35-26 win over NWU Eagles.