Matildas battle to be English champions

At least one Matilda will probably be left waltzing in London because the Women’s Super League season ends with 4 Australian internationals duelling for the title.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr is stuffed with nerves as she units out to cap a landmark week during which she collected the celebrated FWA participant of the 12 months award by lifting a 3rd straight English title with the Blues.

But throughout the town on Sunday, the Australian captain’s nationwide teammates Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Lydia Williams will even be searching for to grab the trophy for Arsenal.

It’s all down to 2 ‘excessive midday’ matches going down 40km aside as Chelsea host Manchester United at Kingsmeadow and Arsenal go to West Ham, for whom one other Matilda Tameka Yallop might additionally play a component within the drama.

The equation is simple for Chelsea. With a one level lead, they want solely to match Arsenal’s consequence to retain their crown however fourth-placed United current a formidable impediment for Kerr’s crew, who’ve been labouring of late.

“I’ve been nervous all week because I care so much and want to win so much,” Kerr informed Sky Sports after gathering her participant of the 12 months award on Thursday.

“We’re Chelsea – we wouldn’t have it any other way. I’d much rather be in our position than anyone else’s with it being in our hands.

“And on the identical time, this was the identical title race final 12 months with Man City, we’re used to this so this isn’t new and we’ll get pleasure from it.”

Kerr, who’s scored 23 in 25 matches in all competitions this year, is set to end the season by retaining the Golden Boot as the WSL’s top scorer after so far netting 18 league goals.

She reckoned she’d be enjoying her usual, tried-and-trusted pre-match preparation before kickoff.

“I’m very superstitious, I identical to to have the identical meal the night time earlier than – spaghetti bolognese – and, within the morning, a number of espresso. And then simply chill out, chill.

“I’ve been wearing the same boots that are just well past their wear and people have been saying they’re dirty! But we’re winning – so there’s no way I’m throwing those boots out.

“I even have a pair of socks which might be my fortunate socks however they broke however I’ve nonetheless been carrying them round in my bag – simply bizarre stuff that footballers do.”

It’s not just been a big week for Kerr but also for Arsenal’s Catley, who’s signed a contract extension with the Gunners.

“Probably too eager!” she told the club’s website www.arsenal.com, when asked about her desire to lift her first trophy with the north London side.

“I’d actually love to attain one thing with this crew. I believe we actually deserve it and the soccer we have been enjoying in the previous couple of weeks specifically has been actually, actually good.”

While goalie Williams is ready for a spot on the subs’ bench, on-song Foord is ready to be key for Arsenal after her double in the important thing midweek win over Tottenham.