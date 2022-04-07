Matildas search for consistency before Cup

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson is searching for continuity and consistency forward of their opening match towards New Zealand, with one eye on subsequent yr’s World Cup.

Entering camp for the primary time since a shock quarter-final loss within the Asian Cup, the Matildas are at full power for his or her two-game sequence towards their trans-Tasman rivals starting on Friday.

Having debuted quite a few gamers prior to now two years, Gustavsson desires to slim down his squad and achieve consistency with restricted alternatives earlier than the World Cup.

“It’s not many windows left and we can only play two games per window as well,” he advised reporters on the eve of their match in Townsville.

“Last year, we took the opportunity to look at as many players as possible – we had almost 75 players in high-performance environments throughout the year, almost 14 debutants because we needed to experiment, give a lot of players a chance.

“Now we’re closing in … I take a look at it as narrowing down and have extra consistency in what we’re doing.”

Thursday was the first time the entire group met since their disappointing loss to South Korea in the Asian Cup, and while Gustavsson said there’s still a wound to heal the energy is high.

He expects some quality from his side on Friday.

“You may see out on the sphere in the present day despite the fact that there may need been some jetlag in place and another issues that the vibe and the vitality was superb,” he mentioned.

“For me, it is just a little little bit of a therapeutic course of as properly as a result of there’s some wounds from dropping a quarter-final.

“Today was the first day after that and I really enjoy being back with the group and I can see the players enjoy being back as well.”

With only some worldwide home windows obtainable, Gustavsson mentioned followers can anticipate to see a full-strength Matildas aspect take the sphere even when it means coming off the bench.

Superstar ahead Sam Kerr was a late arrival however is claimed to be raring to go.

“If it’s Sam choice, she’s always playing and she also wants to give back to the fans,” he mentioned.

“So, if she gets to pick, she’s playing, but I need to have the experts also in terms of protecting her health and so forth. So we’ll make that decision tonight.”

The Matildas kick off their two-game sequence with New Zealand Friday night at 7.45pm AEST.