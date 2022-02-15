Matt Boldy’s Hat Trick Powers Wild To A 7-4 Win Over Red Wings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first profession hat trick and added an help to steer the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday evening.

Kirill Kaprizov had two targets, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman additionally scored, and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which rallied from a two-goal deficit early within the first interval. The Wild are 11-1-1 since Jan. 6 and have received six in a row at house.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves for Minnesota.

The highlight was as soon as once more on the 20-year-old Boldy, who has made fairly an influence by 13 profession video games by posting seven targets and 6 assists.

“It was awesome,” Boldy mentioned. “It was obviously nice to get the goals, but I think just the reaction from the fans and everyone, teammates and stuff. It was really special, for sure.”

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for Detroit along with his twenty fifth of the season, and Gustav Lindstrom tallied his first profession purpose to provide the Red Wings the early benefit. Rookie Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner additionally scored for Detroit, which closed inside a purpose with 1:46 remaining.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 pictures in purpose for the Red Wings, who had received three of 4.

“I think it was a game we could have won,” Larkin mentioned. “I’m shaking my head right now. It’s not a good feeling. We understand the position we’re in. We know we’re not going to win every game, but I really felt it was a game we could have won tonight.”

Detroit attacked shortly with Larkin scoring 1:27 into the sport. It was his eleventh game-opening purpose of the season, which leads the NHL, and he has 5 targets and 7 assists in a six-game level streak.

Lindstrom scored for the primary time in 69 profession video games, flipping a puck from the blue line previous a screened Kakhonen to make it 2-0 4 minutes in. The Red Wings scored on two of their first three pictures.

“I thought the game early was real loose,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill mentioned. “Certainly, there was a lot of chances flying around both ways without teams necessarily having to earn it. They were able to get to their game better than we were as the game went along.”

After the Red Wings’ two targets, Boldy took management.

The 2019 first-round draft choose scored twice within the span of two:05 to tie the sport halfway by the primary. For his first purpose, he spun away from a defender into the center of the ice and lifted a shot previous Nedeljkovic. His second purpose was a deflection from the center on the facility play.

Boldy completed the hat trick late within the second with one other power-play purpose. It was the thirty third hat trick in crew historical past, the third this season and the fourth by a rookie.

“I think his game speaks for itself,” mentioned Wild ahead Jordan Greenway, who Boldy resides with. “He’s been great, he’s been having obviously a huge impact for us. He’s exceeded his expectations for sure.”

Boldy, the 6-foot-2 ahead, made his skilled debut final season after enjoying at Boston College and starring within the World Junior championships with seven factors in seven video games to steer the U.S. to the gold medal.

“It’s crazy, for sure, definitely a big change and stuff like that,” Boldy mentioned. “You definitely soak it in as much as you can, but you don’t want to take too much of it, I guess. Just kind of build off each night and, obviously, this is a big night for me.”

ON A ROLL

Kaprizov, Minnesota’s rookie headliner from final season, gave the Wild the lead early within the second with a one-timer on a cross from Zuccarello.

Kaprizov has 22 targets this season and has 12 targets and 12 assists in his final 15 video games. Zuccarello, his linemate, has six targets and 18 assists in the identical span.

OH BROTHER

Detroit had brothers Gemel and Givani Smith within the lineup for the primary time. They turned the primary set of brothers to play for the franchise since Frank and Peter Mahovlich in 1969.

The Smiths additionally turned the fourth set of brothers to play on the identical crew this season. Chicago’s Caleb and Seth Jones, Seattle’s Haydn and Cale Fleury and Tampa Bay’s Darren and Taylor Raddysh are the others.

INJURY NEWS

Both groups obtained unlucky harm information earlier than the sport.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was scratched with a lower-body harm, and the crew recalled Dakota Mermis from the American Hockey League.

Detroit C Vladislav Namestnikov was held out with an undisclosed harm.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Face the Rangers in New York on Thursday.

Wild: Play at Winnipeg on Wednesday.

