Matt Mowers, Former Trump Aide Seeking NH House Seat, Voted In 2 States During 2016 Election

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former Trump administration official now working for Congress in New Hampshire voted twice in the course of the 2016 main election season, doubtlessly violating federal voting regulation and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party’s intense focus on “election integrity.”

Matt Mowers, a number one Republican main candidate trying to unseat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, forged an absentee poll in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential main, voting information present. At the time, Mowers served because the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential marketing campaign within the pivotal early voting state.

Four months later, after Christie’s bid fizzled, Mowers forged one other poll in New Jersey’s Republican presidential main, utilizing his dad and mom’ handle to re-register in his house state, paperwork The Associated Press obtained by means of a public information request present.

Legal specialists say Mowers’ actions may violate a federal regulation that prohibits “voting more than once” in “any general, special, or primary election.” That contains casting a poll in separate jurisdictions “for an election to the same candidacy or office.” It additionally places Mowers, who was a senior adviser in Donald Trump’s administration and later held a State Department put up, in an ungainly spot at a time when a lot of his occasion has embraced the previous president’s lies a few stolen 2020 election and has pushed for restrictive new election legal guidelines.

The situation may have specific resonance in New Hampshire, the place Republicans have lengthy advocated for tighter voting guidelines to stop short-term residents, specifically school college students, from taking part in its first-in-the-nation presidential main.

“What he has done is cast a vote in two different states for the election of a president, which on the face of it looks like he’s violated federal law,” mentioned David Schultz, a professor on the University of Minnesota Law School who focuses on election regulation. ”You get one chew on the voting apple.”

Mowers’ marketing campaign declined to make him accessible for an interview. In a short assertion that didn’t handle the double-voting, marketing campaign spokesman John Corbett cited Mowers’ work for Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign.

“Matt was proud to work for President Trump as the GOP establishment was working to undermine his nomination,” Corbett mentioned. “Matt moved for work and was able to participate in the primary in support of President Trump and serve as a delegate at a critical time for the Republican Party and country.”

There is little probability Mowers may face prosecution. The statute of limitations has lapsed, and there’s no file of anybody being prosecuted below this particular part of federal election regulation, in accordance with the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the difficulty.

A separate New Hampshire regulation prohibits double-voting in two totally different states, however makes an exception if somebody “legitimately moved his or her domicile.”

Mowers is simply the most recent former Trump administration official to attract scrutiny for doubtlessly violating voting legal guidelines.

Mark Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman who served as Trump’s chief of workers, was registered in two states and listed a cellular house he didn’t personal — and will by no means have visited — as his authorized residence weeks earlier than casting a poll within the 2020 election. North Carolina state officers are investigating.

Not everybody agrees Mowers’ double-voting is a clear-cut case of voter fraud. For starters, it’s an undeveloped space of regulation. Any courtroom must deal with sophisticated points akin to whether or not a main might be considered as a public election or as an occasion held by a personal group that’s administered with authorities assist.

“With the right set of facts, it could be construed as a violation, but it’s just not at all obvious to me that it is,” mentioned Steven Huefner, an Ohio State University regulation college professor who focuses on election regulation. “It is a pretty murky question.”

Charlie Spies, a longtime Republican election lawyer who contacted the AP on the request of Mowers’ marketing campaign, referred to as the matter “silly.” He mentioned the double-voting was “at worst a gray area” of the regulation and “not the sort of issue anybody would spend time on.”

That could not matter in a congressional main race that has drawn a half-dozen Republican candidates. Among them is former Trump White House assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has already attacked Mowers for being gentle on the difficulty of “election integrity.”

In September, after Mowers mentioned President Joe Biden rightfully received the 2020 election, Leavitt mentioned Mowers “rolled over and sided with Joe Biden and the Democrats by refusing to stand for election integrity.”

Mowers’ marketing campaign referred to as her criticism “fake news” on the time.

His personal marketing campaign web site has leaned in on the difficulty, that includes a piece devoted to “election integrity.” It states that new guidelines are wanted to “provide every American citizen with the certainty that their vote counts.”

He additionally echoes the long-standing Republican criticism about out-of-state voters, endorsing an efforts by the state’s legislature to ensure “only legal residents of New Hampshire are entitled to vote.”

This isn’t the primary run Mowers, who’s in his early 30s, has made for the seat, which is a high Republican goal within the 2022 midterm elections. In 2020, he earned Trump’s endorsement and received the Republican nomination earlier than shedding to Pappas by 5 proportion factors.

This time might be totally different, although. Biden’s flagging approval score has made Republicans bullish on their prospects. And because of a once-in-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts, Republicans who now management the state legislature and governor’s workplace, are poised to approve extra advantageous maps.

Mowers promotes his time residing in New Hampshire along with his spouse and younger little one. But he isn’t a local to the state, spending a lot of his life in New Jersey.

A graduate of Rutgers, he got here up by means of New Jersey politics, working for Christie’s gubernatorial administration, in addition to Christie’s reelection marketing campaign. That led to an look within the 2016 “Bridgegate” trial, the place Mowers testified about his unsuccessful makes an attempt to prod a Democratic mayor to endorse Christie, which resulted in acts of retribution and in the end two convictions of shut Christie allies. Mowers was not accused of wrongdoing within the case.

He moved to New Hampshire in 2013 to tackle a task as the manager director of the state Republican Party. He resumed working for Christie in 2015 to put the groundwork for a presidential marketing campaign.

After Christie’s White House run, Mowers moved again to New Jersey, taking a job with the lobbying agency Mercury. He joined the Trump marketing campaign in July 2016, and in the end relocated to Washington after touchdown a spot within the administration.

He launched his first bid for Congress after leaving the White House.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)