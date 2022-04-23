Matthew And Kelly Stafford Return To Detroit For Groundbreaking Of Education Center

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his spouse Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to assist break floor on a brand new training middle.

The middle is an addition to the SAY Detroit Play Center.

READ MORE: Eastern Michigan University’s Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders

The Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center is supposed to serve a bigger inhabitants of youth and grownup learners.

READ MORE: Pistons, CODE313 Hosts ‘STEAM SLAM’ To Expose Students To Tech and Tech Careers

Last 12 months, Stafford and his household pledge $1 million to construct the brand new training middle.

MORE NEWS: Building That Housed Green Ooze To Be Demolished In Madison Heights

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.