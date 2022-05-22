Matthew Foldi: Rep. Trone ‘Could Not Care Less About’ His Constituents

Former investigative journalist and present Republican candidate for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, Matthew Foldi, seeking to unseat “part-time congressman” David Trone (D-MD), joined Breitbart News Saturday to debate how little the incumbent cares about his constituents as he, admittingly, hardly retains his taxpayer-funded places of work open.

Foldi, who was beforehand an investigative journalist on the Washington Free Beacon uncovering corruption within the Biden administration, went on the assault throughout his radio look, calling Trone “the laziest Democrat in Congress” as a result of he’s extra centered on working his multi-billion greenback enterprise from the halls of Congress than working for his constituents.

The Republican candidate defined how he’s utilizing his expertise as an investigative journalist — the place he beforehand uncovered Democrat lawmakers leaving their places of work closed all through the pandemic and nonetheless because the nation goes again to work — on the marketing campaign path to show Trone for not doing his job in Congress.

As Breitbart News reported, Foldi spent the final week going round to Trone’s completely different tax-payer-funded places of work and holding press conferences to indicate how Trone — who doesn’t reside within the district — has turn out to be a “part-time congressman.” Foldi talked about how he has been “inviting local business owners, farmers, teachers, veterans, law enforcement officers, Republican activists, to speak with me outside each and every one of his closed offices.”

A spokesman for Trone stated that the “accusations” from Foldi about his places of work being “routinely closed” is “misinformation which could create confusion for constituents.”And the spokesperson additionally admittingly famous that “each office is not open every day” however claimed that any calls to the workplace can be returned inside 48 hours and that “constituent service [is] a top priority.”

Foldi again responded to Trone by saying he’s “taking the Biden administration’s misinformation Bureau to the next level.”

“Trone lives 20 miles outside of the Capitol in Potomac, Maryland. Democrats in Maryland think that the state ends at Potomac and that Western Maryland just doesn’t exist and isn’t important,” Foldi acknowledged. “But Trone lives 20 minutes from the Capitol and skipped 25 percent of the votes in the House last year alone.”

He additional defined that “David Trone does not live in this district, he does not vote in this district, and he doesn’t even vote while he’s in the Capitol. He has zero excuse to not be doing his job. And yet he pretends to be our congressman. It is totally dishonest, and the fact that he responded to my closed office tour by calling it ‘misinformation’ instead of just opening his offices shows that his priority is the bottom line at Total Wine. It is not representing the citizens of Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District.”

Tune in to @BreitbartNews Saturday RIGHT NOW—I’m speaking with @mboyle1 about @JacobMBliss’s story about my David Trone Closed Office Tour and the way we’re lastly going to get #MD06 a full time congressman https://t.co/USYVoH4CwD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 21, 2022

“We know that Democrats will live in this permanent pandemic mode until kingdom come,” Foldi acknowledged. “But, if you’re a member of Congress, you work on our time. You don’t work one day a week. You work five days. You work seven days a week. If there’s someone in your district who has a problem, you need to solve that, you cannot just sit there and let it gather dust.”

Hitting Trone on the place his allegiance lies Foldi added that Trone is unresponsive “unless someone’s paying David Trone thousands of dollars to attend a fundraiser with Joe Biden or hundreds of dollars buying 30 racks at Total Wine … He’s responsive to Democratic mega-donors, and people who are paying him at his business that’s open seven days a week, while all of his government offices are closed.”

“If David Trone ran his multi-billion-dollar national business that has zero offices in our district the way he runs his government offices, we would have fired him two and a half years ago. That’s exactly what we’re gonna do in November,” Foldi expressed,” noting that on day one if elected to Congress, he’s “going to start actually doing the job that Maryland’s sixth Congressional District residents need, which is being their representative.”

Foldi acknowledged that when he’s elected to Congress, the Republican social gathering wants to start out investigating the Biden administration and drive some type of accountability since “we also know that the Democrats still won’t even show up to work.” He additionally acknowledged that members of Congress not exhibiting up for work and briefings in individual causes a “massive national security threat.”

“When they’re either not discussing classified information, that’s how we see things like the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, or they are discussing classified information from their Starbucks, you know, in Brooklyn, and they’re just talking about classified material over Zoom. You know, who knows who’s listening to this,” he defined. “Democrats are the party of big government, we know this, but they’re also the party of closed and locked government. So we have a responsibility not to grow the size of government, but to actually open the government to do the job.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or observe him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.