Matthew Mott named England men’s new white-ball coach

Matthew Mott has been named as the brand new head coach of England males’s white-ball squads, after being most popular within the function to Paul Collingwood, who took cost throughout the current T20I sequence within the Caribbean.

Mott, 48, joins the set-up after a seven-year stint as head coach of Australia Women, who not too long ago claimed the ODI World Cup in New Zealand to cement their standing as probably the most dominant sports activities groups on the earth. On Mott’s watch, in addition they gained back-to-back T20 World Cups and 4 consecutive Ashes sequence, whereas their current run of 26 consecutive ODI victories is a file in both the lads’s or girls’s sport.

His credentials impressed a variety panel comprising the ECB’s outgoing CEO Tom Harrison, the managing director Rob Key, strategic adviser Andrew Strauss and efficiency director Mo Bobat, who unanimously agreed that he was the stand-out candidate.

He is anticipated to be in place within the function in time for England’s three-match ODI sequence within the Netherlands subsequent month, having signed a four-year deal – the identical timeframe as Brendon McCullum, the red-ball coach who today unveiled his squad for the primary Test towards New Zealand, beginning at Lord’s on June 2.

Mott’s expertise of sustaining the requirements in a victorious staff will likely be valued by an England white-ball staff that is still among the finest on the earth regardless of not too long ago dropping its No. 1 ICC rating in each codecs. England’s subsequent main match is the T20 World Cup in Australia this winter, having been eradicated within the semi-finals within the 2021 occasion within the UAE, whereas they’re on account of defend their 50-over crown in India in 2023.

“I am delighted to accept the opportunity to take this white-ball role with England,” Mott stated. “Whilst I am Australian, I have deep connections, and several of my closest friends are in the UK, having spent considerable time in Scotland, Wales and England, both as a player and coach.

“When this function grew to become out there, I used to be attracted by the prospect to work with such a longtime and profitable staff beneath the astute management of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I’ve at all times admired as a superb cricket thoughts.

“The idea of the split roles and the chance to work alongside Brendon McCullum in his red-ball role is an opportunity that I am incredibly enthusiastic about and certainly provides the right balance for my family as we embark on this exciting journey.

“It was at all times going to take one thing particular to go away the function that I’ve cherished for the previous seven years with the Australian Women’s staff. However, I genuinely consider that the time is correct to play a task in serving to the England Men’s ODI and T20 group proceed to evolve as among the finest groups on the earth.

“I am fully aware that this team has been functioning well and part of my initial plan is to work with the playing group and support staff on how we can firstly maintain, then enhance, the success they have started to build over the past few years.”

Before taking over his put up with Australia Women in 2015, Mott labored as head coach of New South Wales – main them to victory within the Champions League T20 match in 2009 – after which coached Glamorgan, reaching the ultimate of the Yorkshire Bank 40 in 2013, earlier than working as a marketing consultant for Ireland throughout the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup. He additionally has an present relationship with McCullum, having labored as a marketing consultant with Kolkata Knight Riders within the inaugural seasons of the IPL in 2008 and 2009.

Commenting on the appointment, Key praised Mott’s “incredible coaching journey”, including that he was “outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams”.

“We are lucky to be able to appoint a head coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but he has also worked in franchise cricket around the world,” he stated. “More importantly, what he has done with the Australian Women’s team is what will be asked of him to achieve for our men’s white-ball sides.

“I’m assured that in Eoin Morgan and Matthew Mott, we now have a formidable partnership that may push for extra trophies within the coming years and that Matthew will be capable to oversee any transition that staff will undergo sooner or later.

“Furthermore, Matthew will also help us invest in English coaches getting them as much experience as possible over the next few years.”

At his unveiling, Mott additionally took the chance to handle the tragic death of Andrew Symonds , his shut good friend and team-mate from his enjoying days in membership cricket after which at Queensland, who died in a automobile accident aged 46 on Sunday.

“Since the excitement of accepting this role, I, like many people around the world, have been trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of my great mate Andrew Symonds,” he stated.