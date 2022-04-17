Matthew Potts claims six wickets to boost Durham hopes against Leicestershire





Durham 428 & 239 for two (Jones 108, Dickson 84) lead Leicestershire 273 (Ackermann 81, Azad 66, Potts 6-58) by 394 runs

Matthew Potts claimed career-best figures to present Durham hope of forcing victory in opposition to Leicestershire of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match on the Riverside.

Potts delivered an excellent spell with the previous ball to take away Hassan Azad and permit the hosts to interrupt into the Leicestershire batting order. The 23-year-old discovered life out of the pitch that no different bowler was in a position to conjure, incomes figures of 6 for 58 and passing fifty first-class wickets within the course of.

The North-East outfit bowled out the guests for 273 earlier than constructing a dominant lead of 394 runs courtesy of a maiden first-class hundred from Michael Jones and a superb knock of 84 from Sean Dickson , who capitalised on an ailing Leicestershire bowling line-up. A declaration will seemingly happen in a single day, leaving the hosts requiring 10 wickets on the ultimate day to pressure their first win of the marketing campaign.

Durham have been in want of inspiration with the previous ball initially of day three with Azad and Colin Ackermann seemingly entrenched, and Potts responded by bounding in from the Finchale End and hitting the wicket exhausting to prise out Azad, ending the opener’s cussed knock after 206 deliveries for 66 and a superb partnership with Ackermann for the third wicket of 112.

Azad was cramped up by the accuracy of Potts, which started a clatter of wickets within the Leicestershire center order courtesy of the Durham seamer. Louis Kimber lasted solely three balls earlier than he performed on with a free drive earlier than Nick Welch was pinned lbw for less than two to present the house facet a possibility to ramp up the strain with the arrival of the brand new ball. In a five-over burst with the previous ball, Potts claimed figures of three for 15 to open up the Leicestershire ranks.

Ackermann appeared to have stymied the risk earlier than Ben Raine produced a teasing supply that discovered the skin edge for 81. The residence facet continued to chip away and Potts handed a milestone in his profession with the subsequent wicket to fall, securing his fiftieth first-class wicket by eradicating Ed Barnes with a Scott Borthwick-David Bedingham double act within the slip cordon.

After a break from the assault, Potts was referred to as again into motion to interrupt one other Leicestershire stand. With his first ball of his second spell of the day, the 23-year-old eliminated Harry Swindells to notch his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Potts’ tempo and bounce proved to be an excessive amount of for Will Davis to deal with, presenting a easy caught and bowled probability. Liam Trevaskis wrapped up the guests’ innings, handing Durham a lead of 155 to take into the second innings.

The residence facet capitalised on the absence Chris Wright and Beuran Hendricks on account of harm as openers Jones and Dickson have been in a position to speed up, reaching a century stand within the twenty third over. Dickson handed fifty for the second time of the match from solely 66 balls, though he was given a life after being dropped on 40 by Welch off Ackermann.

Dickson’s try and elevate the run price price him his wicket 16 shy of a second century of the sport. However, Jones succeeded the place his team-mate fell, reaching three figures for the primary time of his profession with a agency strike by means of the covers earlier than he was out earlier than the shut for 108.





