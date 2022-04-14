Mature Lions find the answers when challenged by gutsy Collingwood

In the second quarter, nonetheless, the Brownlow medallist exploded, profitable 15 touches because the Lions surged out of the centre. McCluggage was additionally very important. Six objectives got here in a rush, flipping a 12-point quarter-time result in a four-goal deficit, and it regarded like the sport Magpies have been about to be blown away.

Callum Ah Chee, a spare-parts participant for the Lions, bobbed up simply outdoors the aim sq., then Cam Rayner did likewise. Relief ruckman Darcy Fort – who’s wanting like far more than a spare elements recruit from Geelong – drifted ahead for one more; Bailey, ever harmful, kicked two, the primary from a intelligent cross by debutant Kai Lohmann.

But the Pies steadied, Moore’s intercept work within the backline serving to to stem the avalanche. They discovered two objectives in opposition to the run of play, the full of life McInnes snapping his first in league soccer, then Tom Wilson poaching one other with an excellent end off fingers.

The longer the match went, although, the extra Collingwood regarded like a doughty however outclassed boxer. They’d maintain discovering methods to hit again, conserving themselves within the contest, solely to be put again on the canvas. Usually, it was Daniher delivering probably the most telling blows; he now has 16 objectives from 5 video games this season and has by no means regarded higher.