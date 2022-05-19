Max power threatens Leclerc lead in Spain

Charles Leclerc has the lead. Max Verstappen has the momentum.

The defending Formula One champion has chipped away at Leclerc’s benefit by stringing collectively consecutive victories, decreasing the distinction to 19 factors forward of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The sixth occasion of the season guarantees to be yet one more episode of the Red Bull versus Ferrari rivalry that has utterly eclipsed Lewis Hamilton’s struggling Mercedes.

“We are hunted for now. I quite like this position to be honest, because it means that you are doing something right,” Leclerc mentioned.

“But it is also true that it’s two races that the gap is slowly closing down. I just want to be the most competitive out there. And at the moment, it seems that Red Bull has the upper hand in the races.”

Ferrari staff principal Mattia Binotto has hinted his engineers will use the 2 weeks between races to introduce vital upgrades.

Leclerc began the season with a victory in Bahrain, main a 1-2 end with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

After Verstappen levelled it with a win in Saudi Arabia, Leclerc breezed to a dominant efficiency in Australia and Ferrari had cause to lastly consider they’d returned to the highest.

But back-to-back victories by Verstappen — with Red Bull humbling Ferrari in entrance of their residence followers in Italy earlier than including a win in Miami — have greater than halved the 46-point lead Leclerc had going into the Italian GP.

Verstappen trails Leclerc regardless of main him in victories — with three to Leclerc’s two — as a result of he failed to complete each in Bahrain and Australia due to automotive bother.

Leclerc, in the meantime, has completed runner-up two occasions, along with his worst outcome being a sixth-place end in Italy.

When Verstappen’s automotive has not failed him, he has managed to get the higher of Leclerc, a rival of his for the reason that days they drove go-karts as children.

“I like the position I’m in at the moment, knowing that the car is quick,” Verstappen mentioned.

The Barcelona race marked a milestone in Verstappen’s rise to glory. In 2016, with Verstappen nonetheless a teen, he received his very first grand prix to turn out to be F1’s youngest ever race winner.

Since then, it has been a race that Hamilton has devoured.

Hamilton, the person who dominated F1 for years earlier than Verstappen snatched away his crown in dramatic style final 12 months, has received the Spanish GP six occasions, together with every of the final 5 years.

But given Mercedes’ embarrassing incapability to even preserve tempo with Ferrari and Red Bull, Hamilton’s possible objective this weekend is simply getting forward of his upstart teammate.

George Russell, 13 years Hamilton’s junior, has up to now outperformed the seven-time champion with 59 factors to Hamilton’s 36.