Max Scherzer pitches gem, but Mets shut out by Rockies

NEW YORK — Germán Márquez outpitched Max Scherzer, permitting one hit over seven glowing innings and denying the New York Mets‘ ace his two hundredth profession win because the Colorado Rockies eked out a 1-0 victory Sunday to stop a four-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Márquez, an All-Star final season, lowered his ERA to 4.97.

“Germán’s had his ups and downs this year,” Rockies supervisor Bud Black mentioned. “But had a feeling he was going to rise to the occasion in New York against one of the premier pitchers in the game. And he did. Very proud of him.”

Brian Serven’s sacrifice fly off Scherzer within the seventh gave the Rockies their second 1-0 win over the Mets. The different one got here at Citi Field in August 2012.

Márquez (7-10) struck out 5 and walked two, enhancing to 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA in three street begins towards the Mets. The right-hander threw a seven-inning full sport in his earlier begin at Citi Field on April 17, 2021.

“I think there’s certain ballparks that you feel comfortable in, whether it’s the mound, the visuals, how the plate and the batter’s box looks, how the backstop (looks),” Black mentioned. “All those things are visually pleasing to pitchers’ eyes at certain ballparks. And maybe this is for Germán.”

Scherzer (9-4) gave up 4 hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over seven innings in his a hundred and tenth double-digit strikeout sport – tying Roger Clemens for third on the profession record behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was making an attempt to hitch former teammate Justin Verlander (242) and Zack Greinke (223) as the one lively pitchers with 200 wins.

“Max is one of the best and I like to face guys like that,” Márquez mentioned. “I like to pitch a game like that.”

The groups mixed for simply two hits by six innings – a bloop single by Charlie Blackmon for Colorado within the first and a single by Jeff McNeil for New York within the fifth.

The last-place Rockies broke the stalemate within the seventh, after they shortly loaded the bases on C.J. Cron’s single, Jose Iglesias’ bunt single and Randal Grichuk’s infield single. Serven delivered his sacrifice fly to deep proper area on the primary pitch after Sam Hilliard struck out.

“That was a lot of fun, watching both of them compete,” Serven mentioned. “Two great pitchers and obviously Scherzer’s as decorated as he is. Just a lot of fun to watch and be a part of.”

Scherzer ended his afternoon by placing out Garrett Hampson along with his 112th pitch – his most since throwing 119 for Washington on Sept. 20, 2020. The right-hander has a 2.10 ERA in 11 begins since being activated from the injured record on July 5.

“Nothing-nothing ballgame, you know any little thing can beat you in those situations,” Scherzer mentioned. “For me, I was just focused on trying to keep the ball in the ballpark. I was able to do that today and unfortunately they got a couple infield hits there in the seventh.”

Brett Baty singled with one out within the eighth towards Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez and went to second on a wild pitch however was stranded when Estevez struck out pinch-hitter Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo.

Daniel Bard gave up a one-out single to Pete Alonso within the ninth however struck out Eduardo Escobar and retired McNeil on a grounder to complete the three-hitter for his twenty seventh save.

The 1-0 win was the second of the season for the Rockies. Márquez was additionally the starter and winner on June 24, when he allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings towards Minnesota.

“He’s thrown a couple good ones,” Black mentioned. “But I think the circumstances – three tough losses here, Sunday day game against one of the best pitchers of the last couple decades – you’ve got to really think that this might be the best.”

Okay COUNTER

In the fifth inning, SNY cameras caught injured Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco leaning on the highest of the dugout with a Scherzer strikeout counter bobblehead subsequent to him. The bobblehead was given out at Friday’s sport. Scherzer’s 11 strikeouts elevated his profession whole to three,168 and lifted him into thirteenth place – one forward of Verlander, who exited his begin for Houston with proper calf discomfort after placing out six over three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Alex Colomé (proper elbow) was activated from the injured record after lacking the minimal 15 days. LHP Lucas Gilbreath, who final pitched on Friday, was positioned on the IL with a left elbow flexor pressure.

Mets: Carrasco (left indirect) is scheduled to throw a simulated sport Monday and will return subsequent weekend. … RHP Drew Smith (proper lat) threw a 15-pitch bullpen. Showalter mentioned Smith and RHP Tylor Megill (proper shoulder) are progressing shortly.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Following an off day, RHP José Ureña (2-5, 5.98 ERA) begins the opener of a three-game collection at Atlanta on Tuesday. Ureña allowed a career-high 9 earned runs in simply 1 1/3 innings towards Texas on Wednesday.

Mets: After a time without work, the 10-game homestand continues Tuesday night time when RHP Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA) begins the opener of a three-game showdown towards the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.