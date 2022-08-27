Max Verstappen Sets Belgian GP Pace And Won’t “Worry” Over Grid Penalty | Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen oozed authority and calm on Friday as he topped the instances in observe on the Belgian Grand Prix and dismissed issues about beginning Sunday’s race from the again of the grid. Red Bull’s world champion and sequence chief clocked a finest lap in a single minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by eight-tenths of a second to thrill his ‘orange military’ of followers on the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“We’re pretty happy with that,” he stated. “There’s not much to do or worry about, with the grid penalty – we were just looking at setting up the car in the best possible way.

“There’s some fine-tuning to do, however we’re fairly proud of the primary run and the plan. The automobile is working properly, which is constructive, however we’d have preferred to do a bit extra working.”

Both Verstappen and Leclerc are taking new power-unit components, that take them beyond their permitted allocation for the season, and will have grid penalties.

That means they will start from the back of the field along with another four drivers who have chosen to switch to new engines for the Belgian race weekend.

“I’ll need to attempt to work by means of from the again of the grid,” said Verstappen. “But not less than we must always have dry situations. I believe in the present day was the worst of the climate.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained why they chose this race to fit a fourth engine, turbo-charger and other parts, saying it was a strategic decision because the long and high-speed Belgian circuit offers easier overtaking opportunities.

“We seemed on the calendar and we have been working out of choices, however it is a good monitor to overhaul and we really feel we needs to be fast right here,” he said.

On an inconclusive and slightly topsy-turvy day, Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, who was fifth in the second Ferrari after topping the times in the morning’s opening practice.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a sixth consecutive podium position in Sunday’s race, was sixth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell, in the second Mercedes.

Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he would leave McLaren at the end of the year after agreeing to terminate his contract, was ninth and Sergio Perez 10th in the second Red Bull.

Hamilton said Mercedes believed they could recover from a disappointing Friday performance and mount a challenge again, particularly if other drivers were taking penalties.

“We’re not very fast and I do not know why, however I went out and gave it all the pieces. It could possibly be tyres, temperatures or one thing else,” he said.

“But it isn’t disastrous on the market and we frequently discover this on Fridays and issues can change on Saturdays. I’ve hope that we will flip it spherical.”