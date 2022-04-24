Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix | Racing News – Times of India

Confirmation of the factors scorers 👀#ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/70CFAYfXMH — Formula 1 (@F1) 1650812571000

IMOLA: World champion Max Verstappen rekindled his title defence on Sunday with an completed victory forward of team-mate Sergio Perez in a dominant one-two triumph for Red Bull on the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.In a rain-affected race, the pole-sitting 24-year-old Dutchman got here residence greater than 16 seconds forward of his team-mate as Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured a disappointing day in entrance of passionate residence assist on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.Leclerc, who began second on the grid, completed sixth after making a poor begin and spinning within the closing laps whereas operating third, permitting Lando Norris to take the ultimate podium place for McLaren.George Russell produced a stirring drive for Mercedes to come back residence fourth after beginning eleventh, warding off Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo on the end, whereas team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton completed a distant 14th.

It was Verstappen’s second win this season after Saudi Arabia, which has additionally included two retirements, and the twenty second of his profession.

He reeled off a grand slam weekend with pole place, victory and quickest lap in addition to victory in Saturday’s dash race.

He moved as much as second within the title race behind Leclerc, decreasing his deficit from 45 factors to 27 to arrange the prospect of an intense duel this yr.

“Today, you never know with the weather how competitive you are going to be but I think we did very well and this one-two is very deserved,” stated Verstappen.

“The start was very important but afterwards, judging the conditions and when to swap to the slick tyres, because in the lead you have to always dictate the pace.”

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda completed seventh forward of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in an Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Lance Stroll within the different Aston Martin.

A morning downpour eased shortly earlier than the race, leaving the observe in a treacherously moist situation and the groups confronted with a tough alternative on tyres and technique.

For the packed crowds of ‘tifosi’ huddled on open grandstands and grassy banks, it was a disappointing day.

Verstappen surged into the lead from pole place.

Leclerc, beginning second, was handed by the Dutchman, Perez and Norris earlier than Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren tangled with Sainz on the first chicane.

It was a second consecutive early exit for Sainz after his distress in Melbourne.

The Spaniard was left beached in a gravel entice, prompting a primary Safety Car intervention to recuperate the Ferrari whereas Ricciardo survived their influence to pit for contemporary tyres.

After a superb begin, Russell had risen from eleventh to sixth behind Magnussen’s Haas, whereas Hamilton made extra cautious progress in eleventh, having began 14th.

After a number of makes an attempt, Russell handed the Dane on the Variente Alta.

On lap eight, Leclerc handed Norris for third at Tamburello, however confronted a six seconds deficit to Perez as, within the pits, Fernando Alonso retired his Alpine, broken in an early collision with Mick Schumacher’s Haas.

Hamilton, who had been reluctant to pit, was impeded by Estaban Ocon’s Alpine, however prevented a collision whereas Perez, who stopped on lap 19, managed to retain second place forward of a charging Leclerc.

Ocon was given a 5 seconds penalty for his unsafe launch.

By half-distance, Verstappen was cruising with a 10-second cushion forward of Perez and Leclerc, pissed off in third.

On lap 41 got here Hamilton’s most humbling second when he was lapped by Verstappen as he battled for thirteenth with Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri.

Leclerc pitted on lap 50 for softs, dropping to fourth behind Norris. Perez adopted on 51, as Leclerc handed the McLaren and Verstappen one lap later, retaining a 13-second lead.

The Monegasque charged arduous to go Perez on lap 53, however spun off at Variante Alfa, damaging a entrance wing.

He pitted, re-joining eighth as Norris inherited third and Russell took fourth, resisting Bottas within the ultimate laps.