May 9 Is Deadline For Auto Insurance Companies To Issue $400 Payments To Michigan Drivers

(CBS DETROIT) — Monday marked the final day for auto insurance coverage firms to situation $400 refunds to eligible Michigan drivers.

State officers say practically 75% of these drivers already obtained their refund as of final week, with $2.2 billion of the $3 billion distributed as of final Tuesday.

Refunds are going to drivers who’ve a car, bike or RV insured by a coverage that meets minimal insurance coverage necessities as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. They have to be delivered within the type of checks or ACH deposits.

Eligible drivers ought to obtain $400 for every car, along with $80 for every historic car.

“If you are eligible for a refund but have not yet received it, you should contact the auto insurer that covered your vehicle on October 31, 2021, to ensure that your refund has been issued,” stated Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

“If you cannot reach a resolution with the insurance company, or if you were offered a refund in a form other than a paper check or direct deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.”