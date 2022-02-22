‘May as well play Oztag’: Latrell Mitchell blasts NRL

Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell will make an earlier-than-anticipated return to the NRL after his suspension was lowered.

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell has accused the NRL of going comfortable and refused to vary the best way he performs in a stinging assault on the league.

The Rabbitohs centre, who is thought for for his aggressive model of play, has been serving a prolonged suspension after his ugly hit on on the Sydney Rooster’ Joey Manu late final season.

He was suspended for six games late final season for the brutal sort out, which left Manu with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Mitchell copped significant backlash for the clumsy sort out, which additionally prompted a fiery rant from Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

But Mitchell has vowed to maintain enjoying the best way he at all times had, slamming the NRL for its stance on aggression, likening the league to Oztag.

“I don’t think I need to (change the way I play), I think the game needs to change,” he instructed Channel 9.

When requested if massive hits and aggression had gone out of the sport, Mitchell responded: “I don’t know, we may as well play Oztag”.

“At the end of the day, it’s a game and we have to protect our players.

“There’s a split second you can’t control and that’s how it is. That’s rugby league.

“I’ve always taken it upon myself to play the game as hard as I can and as fast I can every time I play, that’s what I do. Some people like seeing it, but some people don’t.”

Mitchell will return from his suspension sooner than anticipated after it was lowered by one sport following intervention by the NRL.

Mitchell served 4 video games of his suspension final season and missed South Sydney’s run to the Grand Final, which it misplaced to Penrith.

The Rabbitohs utilized for this month’s NRL All Stars sport to be included as a part of Mitchell’s suspension and their submission was authorised by the NRL judiciary, based on Fox League’s Lara Pitt.

Mitchell has been an everyday within the Indigenous All Stars group and was a certainty to be chosen if he was accessible.

The 24-year-old was initially set to return in Round 3 in opposition to his outdated group the Roosters, however now his suspension has successfully been slashed by one sport, he’ll solely miss the opening spherical of the season and is now free to tackle the Melbourne Storm in Round 2 on March 17.

The determination for an out-of-season sport to be included in Mitchell’s ban is consistent with the NRL’s stance on gamers who’re eligible for State of Origin having these video games included as a part of their suspensions.

Suspended gamers are allowed to play in pre-season trial video games, nonetheless it’s seemingly new Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou will relaxation Mitchell for this weekend’s Charity Shield in opposition to St George Illawarra, with a view to giving Blake Taafe extra sport time at fullback.