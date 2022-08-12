‘May be at significant risk’: Four children ‘taken’ by man with Joker tattoos missing through night

Four kids allegedly kidnapped from a property in north Queensland on Thursday morning remained lacking by way of the evening and police proceed to seek for them.

Police mentioned the kids, aged eight, seven, 4 and three, have been allegedly taken by a person, Joshua Carter, 28, at a property at The Leap, close to Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday.

Carter is understood to the kids.

An amber alert was issued for the kids, who police mentioned “may be at significant risk”, at 6.50pm on Thursday.