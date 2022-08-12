Australia

‘May be at significant risk’: Four children ‘taken’ by man with Joker tattoos missing through night

Four youngsters allegedly kidnapped from a property in north Queensland on Thursday morning remained lacking by way of the evening and police proceed to seek for them.

Police mentioned the kids, aged eight, seven, 4 and three, have been allegedly taken by a person, Joshua Carter, 28, at a property at The Leap, close to Mackay, about 11.30am on Thursday.

Carter is understood to the kids.

An amber alert was issued for the kids, who police mentioned “may be at significant risk”, at 6.50pm on Thursday.

The lacking youngsters who’re the topic of a Queensland police amber alert.

“All of the children are described as being Caucasian in appearance with a slim build and brown hair,” the alert learn.

“A man was seen taking the children away from a Maraju Yakapari Road address in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD bearing Queensland registration 063 BC9. The vehicle was last seen heading towards the Bruce Highway, Mackay.

The man wanted by Queensland police over an incident at The Leap, near Mackay, that was subject to an amber alert.

“The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, solid build, approximately 175 centimetres tall with a shaven head and full bushy beard with multiple face and body tattoos, including Batman ‘Joker’-themed facial tattoos.”

Police on Friday morning at 9am confirmed the kids have been nonetheless lacking and continued to enchantment to the general public for info concerning the incident.



