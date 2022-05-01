May Day Marchers In France Put Pressure On Re-elected Macron

About 250 rallies had been organised in Paris and different cities

Thousands of individuals joined May Day protests throughout France on Sunday to demand social justice and wage will increase and to push newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron to drop his plan to boost the retirement age.

Most rallies had been peaceable however in Paris police intervened after black-clad “Black Bloc” anarchists tried to erect a barricade in a avenue close to La Republique Square, police stated. A McDonald’s restaurant and an actual property company on the Place Leon Blum had been additionally ransacked, their home windows damaged and rubbish bins set on fireplace.

The price of residing was the primary theme within the presidential election marketing campaign and appears set to be equally distinguished forward of June legislative elections that Macron’s social gathering and its allies should win if he’s to have the ability to implement his pro-business insurance policies, together with growing retirement age to 65 for 62

About 250 rallies had been organised in Paris and different cities together with Lille, Nantes, Toulouse and Marseille.

In the French capital, commerce unionists had been joined by political figures – largely from the left – and local weather activists.

Marchers carried banners studying “Retirement Before Arthritis”, “Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices” and “Macron, Get Out”

“The stronger the mobilisation for this May Day, the harder we will be able to weigh on the government’s policies,” Philippe Martinez, the top of the hardline CGT union, advised Reuters earlier than the rallies.

“The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages,” he stated.

Macron gained a brand new five-year presidential time period after beating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in final Sunday’s runoff vote.

Far-left chief Jean-Luc Melenchon, who got here third within the first spherical of the presidential vote, was attending the Paris march.

He desires to rally a union of the left, together with the Greens, to dominate parliament and pressure Macron into a clumsy “cohabitation” however to date this has not materialised.

“We will not make a single concession on pensions,” Melenchon stated earlier than the march began.

He stated he nonetheless hoped an settlement to construct a brand new “popular union” of the left could possibly be reached by this night.

Unlike in earlier years, Marine Le Pen didn’t lay a wreath in Paris on the statue of Joan or Arc, whom her social gathering makes use of as a nationalist image. She was changed by the Rassemblement National Interim President Jordan Bardella, who stated Le Pen was getting ready for the legislative elections.

Le Pen urged voters in a video message to elect as many deputies from her social gathering as potential in June in order that she might “protect your purchasing power,” and forestall Macron from carrying a “harmful project for France and the French people”

France will maintain parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19.

