‘May God be with my son.’ Father’s farewell to Moroccan boy who died after days trapped in well

Hundreds of mourners carried Rayan’s coffin, and laid him to relaxation two days after he handed away.

Rayan was confirmed lifeless late Saturday by authorities after an ongoing rescue try failed to save lots of him.

The five-year-old boy had been trapped since Tuesday earlier than being retrieved by rescue groups from the effectively on Saturday, however didn’t survive his ordeal, state media reported.

Rayan’s dad and mom had been transferred to the cemetery in an ambulance, each distressed and in tears as seen on native broadcaster, Chouf TV.