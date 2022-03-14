May Opt To Take “Full Control” Of Large Ukrainian Cities, Says Kremlin

Fighting in Ukraine has been happening for over two weeks now, following Russia’s Feb 24 invasion.

Moscow:

The Kremlin stated Monday it might nonetheless choose to take management of enormous cities in Ukraine, as Moscow’s navy advances steadily in direction of a number of main city hubs in its pro-Western neighbour.

“Putin gave orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because the civilian losses would be large,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

He added nonetheless that the defence ministry “does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities, which are already almost fully encircled, under its full control”.

Exceptions can be made for areas “used for humanitarian evacuations,” Peskov stated.

“US and EU leaders it seems are forcing Russia towards an assault of large Ukrainian cities to hold our country responsible for civilian deaths,” he added.

Peskov additionally denied studies Russia has requested China for navy support.

“Russia has its own potential to continue the operation,” Peskov instructed reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)