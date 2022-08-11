‘May the dead children haunt you’: Defiant Russian journalist in court

A defiant Russian journalist held up a hand-written sign up court docket on Thursday to proceed her protests about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who was fired from her job at Russian state tv earlier this yr for protesting towards the warfare, was positioned beneath home arrest within the Moscow court docket pending an investigation and potential trial on costs of spreading false details about Russia’s armed forces.

She was charged over a road protest final month, when she held up a banner that mentioned, “Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed (in Ukraine). How many more children should die for you to stop?”

If convicted, Ovsyannikova faces as much as 10 years in jail beneath a brand new legislation that penalizes statements towards the navy. The legislation was enacted shortly after Russian troops moved into Ukraine.

In the courtroom on Thursday, Ovsyannikova held up a poster saying “Let the dead children haunt you in your dreams.”

Marina Ovsyannikova first made international headlines on March 14, when she staged an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“Marina became a hostage of her own conscience and a hostage of her love for her children, you see,” her lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said after the hearing.

“She cannot be abroad because her children are here, and she cannot stay silent here because she’s a prisoner of her conscience,” Zakhvatov mentioned. “As a mom, she will be able to’t keep silent. She sees what’s happening and it’s making her converse out.”

In March, Ovsyannikova appeared behind the anchor of a night Channel One information broadcast holding a poster that mentioned “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” She give up her job on the channel, was charged with disparaging the Russian navy and fined 30,000 rubles (€270 on the time).

After quitting her job, Ovsyannikova turned considerably of an activist, staging antiwar pickets and talking out publicly towards the battle.

She was fined two extra instances in current weeks for disparaging the navy in a important Facebook submit and with feedback she made at a court docket the place an opposition activist additionally accused of spreading false details about the navy was remanded into custody.

According to Net Freedoms, a authorized support group specializing in free speech circumstances, as of Wednesday there have been 79 felony circumstances on costs of spreading false details about the navy and as much as 4,000 administrative circumstances on costs of disparaging the armed forces.