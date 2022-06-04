Mayawati Demands Action On Kanpur Violence “Rising Above Religion”

Mayawati referred to as the riots and violence in Kanpur “very sad, unfortunate and worrying” (File)

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh authorities over the violence and stone-throwing in Kanpur, asking the BJP dispensation to take motion in opposition to the culprits “by rising above religion, caste and party politics”.

Her assertion got here after violence broke out in Kanpur on Friday, a day when President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a operate on the president’s ancestral village in Kanpur Dehat.

Bombs have been thrown and gunshots fired in the course of the violence as members of a bunch tried to close retailers over alleged insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma throughout a tv debate not too long ago, a senior police official stated.

In a tweet Saturday, Mayawati stated, “Riots and violence that erupted in Kanpur during the visit of the president and the prime minister to Uttar Pradesh is very sad, unfortunate and worrying and also a sign of the failure of the police intelligence.

“The authorities has to grasp that within the absence of regulation and order, how funding and improvement are attainable within the state?” she said.

She said the government should take strict legal action against the culprits “by rising above faith, caste and social gathering politics and conduct an unbiased and neutral high-level inquiry”.

She additionally appealed to individuals to keep away from provocative speeches and keep regulation and order, and peace.

According to senior police officers, the scenario in Kanpur is underneath management on Saturday morning, however heavy police drive has been deployed within the violence-hit areas.

Police have initiated investigation and arrested no less than 18 individuals.

