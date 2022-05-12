Mayawati Shreds BJP, Comes Out In Support Of Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan

Mayawati got here out in help of Samajwadi Party chief Azam Khan, who’s in jail. (Representational)

Lucknow:

Coming out in help of senior Samajwadi Party chief Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati in the present day mentioned that Mr Khan’s continued incarceration is being considered a “strangulation of justice” by the frequent man.

Mayawati additionally hit out on the BJP authorities for allegedly focusing on the poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims and harassment of its political opponents.

In a collection of tweets, the Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP chief mentioned, “In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad, whereas their (BJP) kindness is continuing in the affairs of others.”

Speaking up for Azam Khan, the BSP chief mentioned, “In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, if not strangulating justice then what.”

Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party chief and MLA from Rampur, is presently in jail on a number of prices together with corruption. He has been in Sitapur jail for over two years.

In a significant aid to him, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted Azam Khan bail within the case of unlawful possession of enemy property.

Azam Khan, a former state minister, has acquired bail in 88 out of 89 circumstances. He might be launched from jail solely after the bail is granted within the final case.

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, additionally slammed the anti-encroachment drive carried out in some locations together with the nationwide capital by civic authorities.

“The manner in which migrants and working people are being made victims of fear and terror in the name of encroachment by adopting a malicious attitude in many states of the country and their livelihood is being snatched, raises many questions and is also a matter of concern,” she added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)