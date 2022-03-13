‘Mayday acknowledged’: Sydney Airport emergency after ‘flight control malfunction’
Three individuals had been on board the McDonnell Douglas MD-11F for the seven-hour flight from Singapore.
After aborting its first touchdown try, the plane headed south over the Royal National Park earlier than turning again in direction of the airport the place it made a secure touchdown on its second try. On-ground emergency companies had been despatched to satisfy the plane however weren’t required.
Authorities confirmed there have been no harmful supplies on board. The incident seems to have performed out in simply minutes with the airplane touchdown at 10.40pm.
After touchdown, the pilot thanked air site visitors controllers and briefly detailed what occurred, based on recordings of the dialog.
“I really appreciate the help, sir. We had a flight control malfunction.” The pilot expressed considerations about “a flap” and handled it as a “flight control issue”.
The air site visitors controller congratulated the pilot: “Very well handled,” he stated.
The mayday name and incident have been reported to federal authorities.
In an announcement, the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau stated: “The ATSB is gathering further information into the circumstances of an occurrence where a MD-11 freighter aircraft conducted a missed approach and issued a mayday call while on approach to land at Sydney Airport on Saturday evening.”
AirServices Australia was contacted for remark.
