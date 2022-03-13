‘Mayday acknowledged’: Sydney Airport emergency after ‘flight control malfunction’

Three individuals had been on board the McDonnell Douglas MD-11F for the seven-hour flight from Singapore.

The plane concerned within the incident on Saturday.

After aborting its first touchdown try, the plane headed south over the Royal National Park earlier than turning again in direction of the airport the place it made a secure touchdown on its second try. On-ground emergency companies had been despatched to satisfy the plane however weren’t required.

Authorities confirmed there have been no harmful supplies on board. The incident seems to have performed out in simply minutes with the airplane touchdown at 10.40pm.