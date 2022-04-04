Mayer Brown appoints partner to lead energy capabilities from Singapore | partner, energy, infrastructure, lng, nuclear, renewables, mayer brown, justin tan | FinanceAsia

International legislation agency, Mayer Brown announced on Friday the appointment of power lawyer Justin Tan, to its Corporate and Securities follow in Singapore a key Asian hub on the centre of the follow’s bold Asian progress plans.

Commencing his new function from 01 April, Tan most lately served at Clyde Co within the city-state, the place he served as accomplice for the previous seven years, in accordance with his LinkedIn profile.

With a profession specializing in the power, infrastructure and commodities sectors, the announcement highlighted Tan’s cross-border work, representing multinational companies, Japanese buying and selling homes and Chinese SOEs in excessive profile power and infrastructure offers.

…