Mayer Brown furthers fundraising focus amid promising outlook | appointment, new hire, law, fundraising, private equity, mayer brown | FinanceAsia

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown announced the recruitment of Soumitro Mukerji (pictured) as accomplice throughout the legislation agency’s Banking & Finance apply in Singapore The new rent additional boosts the legislation agency’s fund advisory capabilities, following the addition of three fund-focussed lawyers to its Hong Kong workplace, in November

Mukerji brings to the agency almost 15 years of expertise in banking and fund-level financing, company offers, leveraged and acquisition buildings and financing

Most just lately he served at Hogan Lovells in Singapore, the place he has been based mostly since 2019 He has additionally labored at Linklaters in London and in line with his LinkedIn profile, India-headquartered Cyril Amarchand…